Lebanon installs Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station 11

The City of Lebanon Fire Department will dedicate a new baby box later this week.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The City of Lebanon Fire Department announced the installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box on Tuesday.

The baby box is located at the Lebanon Public Safety Building/Lebanon Fire Station 11.

How it works:

The baby box provides a safe place for someone to anonymously surrender a newborn if the family is unable to care for him or her. The box is monitored 24/7. When the baby box is in use, a monitored alarm is triggered that notifies Boone County Dispatch. Fire and EMS personnel are dispatched to get the child and provide care. The Safe Haven Baby Box has its own heating unit to make sure the infant stays warm in colder months.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also provides a 24-hour hotline to give women an opportunity to talk to trained personnel as they consider safely surrendering their baby. The number for that hotline is 1-866-992-2291.

The department plans to have a dedication ceremony for the new box at 10 a.m., Oct. 16.