INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger announced plans Tuesday to close their Broad Ripple store.

Kroger says the store has not operated profitably for several years and research indicates a turnaround is not realistic.

The nearly 40 associates will be offered opportunities to transfer to other Indianapolis stores.

The Broad Ripple location opened in 1954 and will close in approximately 30 days.