Newborn in good condition after being surrendered at Decatur Township baby box

INDIANAPOLIS — A newborn is in good condition after being surrendered inside a Safe Haven baby box in Decatur Township last week.

The Safe Haven baby box at Decatur Township Fire Station 74 was the third baby box to ever be installed in the United States. Last week's newborn was the ninth to be surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box since November 2017 and the fifth newborn in 2020.

"These parents are heroes as the safety of this child was the most important thing to these parents,” said Founder and CEO, Monica Kelsey, who was also abandoned at birth. “Your determination to keep your child safe shines on through the face of this newborn."

The Indiana Safe Haven law allows a parent to bring a child, 30 days old or younger to an employee at any hospital emergency room, manned fire station or law enforcement agency without facing prosecution for endangering or abandoning a child.