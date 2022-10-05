2 arrested in Kokomo prostitution scheme to rob man

Police say a man arranged to meet a woman through a prostitution website and when he arrived, she and a man beat him and robbed him.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested two Kokomo residents who are accused of setting up a meeting with a man through a prostitution website and then beating and robbing him after he arrived.

Suzanne Anderson, 34, of Kokomo, and Jeffrey Penner, 37, of Kokomo, were arrested last week.

A man called police on Tuesday, May 3, claiming to have been robbed after meeting with a woman from an online escort/prostitution website.

Police said the man arranged to meet with the woman, later identified as Anderson, at a home in the 400 block of North Indiana Avenue. When the man arrived, he was met by a man and woman.

The victim told police they beat him, shot at him and forced him to leave his clothes, phone, wallet, money and various credit/debit cards.

Police searched the house on Friday, May 6, and found "evidence" inside the house and on electronic devices. Police didn't further describe what the evidence was that they found.

Anderson and Penner were both arrested as a result of the search.

Anderson is accused of possession of meth, fraud, criminal recklessness, theft and prostitution.

Penner is accused of fraud and possession of meth.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.