Jared Fogle's former associates sentenced in child exploitation cases

The couple is accused of conspiring with Jared Fogle, setting up cameras in their home to capture pornographic and sexually explicit images of children.

INDIANAPOLIS — A husband and wife who were friends and associates of Jared Fogle have been sentenced to decades in prison for federal child exploitation charges.

Russell Taylor, 50, and his ex-wife Angela Baldwin, 40, were accused of setting up cameras in their home to capture pornographic and sexually explicit images of children.

NOTE: The video above is a 2021 report about Taylor and Baldwin being guilty of various sex crimes.

Taylor pleaded guilty in June 2021 to multiple offenses, including 24 counts of producing child sexual abuse material.

In October 2021, a jury found Baldwin guilty of two counts of production of child sexual abuse material, one count of conspiracy to produce child sexual abuse material, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Monday, a federal judge sentenced Taylor to 27 years in prison and Baldwin to more than 33 years.

In 2015, police seized evidence from Taylor and Baldwin's home that led to evidence against Jared Fogle.

According to court documents, Taylor and Baldwin worked with Fogle to create and distribute child sexual abuse materials between 2011 and 2015. Investigators say the couple put hidden cameras in their home to secretly record children while they were nude or engaging in sexual activity. They then shared those images with Fogle and other individuals.

The former Subway spokesperson pleaded guilty to possession or distribution of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have commercial sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016.

Monday's sentencing for Taylor and Baldwin ends a years-long investigation.