Couple found guilty of exploitation of minors in cases connected to Jared Fogle

Among the evidence used were text strings including Jared Fogle, Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin.

INDIANAPOLIS — Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin, friends of Jared Fogle, will be sentenced for exploitation of a minor, conspiracy to produce sexually explicit images of minors and possession of sexually explicit images of minors — among other charges in two separate cases.

It has been six years since former Subway sandwich spokesman Jared Fogle pleaded guilty to possession or distribution of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have commercial sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In 2015, police seized evidence at the home of Taylor and his former wife, Angela, that led to evidence against Jared Fogle.

Angela Baldwin

A jury found Baldwin on Oct. 27, 2021. At the time of the crimes, she was married to Taylor, who worked as the executive director of the Jared Foundation.

The couple is accused of setting up cameras in their home to capture pornographic and sexually explicit images of children. Investigators said Baldwin also had sex with minors and took video or images of the sex acts to distribute. The crimes are believed to have happened between 2012 and 2015, though Baldwin was not charged until 2020.

The government presented evidence showing messages between Fogle, Taylor and Baldwin about the sexual exploitation of minors, how to entice minors (including paying them) into other acts, and sharing of the images.

Jurors found her guilty on all four charges against her. The court still has to set a date for sentencing.

Court documents say Baldwin is no longer married to Taylor and has since remarried.

Russell Taylor

Baldwin's former husband, Russell Taylor, had his conviction overturned after a judge found his attorney was ineffective because he failed to challenge three charges not supported by evidence. That ruling happened in March of 2020. Prosecutors filed a new case against Taylor, and in June of 2021, he accepted a plea agreement.

Taylor pleaded guilty to 30 charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and conspiracy to posses visual images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He admitted that between 2011 and 2015, he placed hidden cameras to record sexual conduct and that he was involved in sexual conduct with children. Taylor also admitted sharing those videos and pictures with Baldwin, Fogle and at least two other people. The plea agreement refers to nine minor victims ages 9 to 17.

If the judge gives Taylor the maximum penalty for the 30 charges, it would amount to hundreds of years in prison and millions of dollars in fines. The U.S. Attorney's office did not recommend a specific prison sentence or fine as part of the formal plea agreement. A date for the sentencing has not been set.

In 2015, Taylor had pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual exploitation and other charges. Taylor also provided evidence that helped lead to the Fogle case.

Jared Fogle

Fogle pleaded guilty in November of 2015 to possession or distribution of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have commercial sex with two 16-year-olds. Federal agents found thousands of pictures depicting child pornography on computers at Fogle's Zionsville home.

He was given a 15-year sentence and had to pay about $1.4 million in restitution to his victims. He is serving time at a minimum security prison in Littleton, Colorado.