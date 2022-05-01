IMPD: Woman for prostitution at north Indianapolis massage parlor

Detectives searched the business on Thursday and arrested the suspect, 57-year-old Yanquin Li. They also seized $3,350 for forfeiture.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a woman on Thursday for prostitution at a north side massage parlor, police said.

According to IMPD, multiple complaints had been filed regarding possible prostitution at the Asian Flower Spa, which is located on Broad Ripple Avenue.

After receiving these complaints, the IMPD Vice Unit opened an investigation which led detectives to discover a woman who police said on at least two occasions offered to perform sexual acts in exchange for compensation.

Detectives searched the business on Thursday and arrested the suspect, 57-year-old Yanquin Li. They also seized $3,350 for forfeiture.

IMPD said detectives issued Li a summons arrest for alleged acts of prostitution, and she was released.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions in this case.