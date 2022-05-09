Search for escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer reaches Indiana

Casey White was already serving a prison sentence for attempted murder. He was set to go to trial next month for stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The search for an escaped Alabama inmate convicted of capital murder and a corrections officer accused of helping him has reached Indiana.

U.S. Marshals are investigating the Evansville area for Casey White and Vicky White, according to WFIE.

Inmate Casey Cole White, 38, was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility's assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, the morning of April 29. They have not been seen since, although the patrol vehicle that the pair used when leaving the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot after their absence was discovered.

Casey White stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Authorities warned that anyone seeing the pair should not approach them.

“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability, both individuals are armed," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a press conference shortly after the two went missing. He noted that Casey White “will stand out” because of his size, even if he has changed his appearance.

Vicky White is now wanted on charges of permitting or allowing an escape. She is not related to Casey White.

She violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting him, according to Singleton. The policy was put in place when Casey White was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was planning to escape.

“We know she participated, whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the case, not really sure. We know for sure she did participate,” Singleton said.

Vicky White told co-workers she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But Singleton later said no such evaluation was scheduled. He said video showed the pair left the jail and went straight to that parking lot.

“Casey White, as you’ve heard me say over and over and over is an extremely dangerous person and we need to get him located and get him off the street,” Singleton said.

The two were then reportedly driving a Ford Edge that was later located in Tennessee. The two were then believed to have stolen another car.

Casey White was already serving a prison sentence for attempted murder and burglary when he disappeared. He was set to go to trial next month for stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death. If convicted, Casey White could face the death penalty.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.

Vicky White had planned to retire, and the day she and Casey White disappeared was to be her last day. She had sold her home about a month ago and talked about going to the beach.