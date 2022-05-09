x
Columbus man arrested for DUI crash with 1-year-old in car

Pablo A. Calderon Lasaro, 20, is facing possible charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect and leaving the scene of an accident.
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police officers arrested a man May 6 for a DUI crash with a 1-year-old in the car.

Pablo A. Calderon Lasaro, 20, is facing possible charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect, leaving the scene of an accident and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Police believe Calderon Lasaro was involved in a crash in the area of 10th Street and Cottage Avenue, and then left the scene.

Officers said they found his damaged car a few blocks away. They also found the 1-year-old had some minor injuries from the crash.

In talking with Calderon Lasaro, officers said he had slurred speech and could smell alcohol on his breath. Officers said he then failed a number of sobriety tests.

Calderon Lasaro is now being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

