Indy Parks to get $80M in grants from Lilly Endowment

The planned projects will take place through 2025.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced a historic $80 million in grants from Lilly Endowment to make improvements across the Indy Parks system.

Here's how the grants will be allocated:

$71.9 million to the City of Indianapolis Department of Parks & Recreation to support improvements in 42 parks located in all nine townships of Marion County.

$2.6 million to the Eagle Creek Park Foundation to support improvements at the west side park.

$2.5 million to the Friends of Garfield Park to support improvements at the south side park.

$3 million to the Holliday Park Foundation to support improvements at the north side park.

"Today's announcement continues a streak of transformative investments for our city's public parks," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. "With Circle City Forward, funds from the American Rescue Plan and today's incredible $80 million of support from Lilly Endowment, we are sending a clear message about the fundamental role a well-funded park can play in a healthy community."