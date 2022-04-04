City announces $5 million capital campaign for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

The focus of the renovation will be new sidewalks, lighting, and pedestrian walkways along the 19th Street corridor.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is hoping a capital campaign will raise $5 million to renovate and upgrade Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The city will contribute $1 million in infrastructure work to the campaign.

The focus of the renovation will be new sidewalks, lighting, and pedestrian walkways along the 19th Street corridor.

"The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative and the park that surrounds it both play a unique role in telling the story of our city and our nation," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "The city is honored to contribute to the park’s growth through this capital campaign."

The announcement was made ahead of the remembrance of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's famous speech in Indianapolis, in which he notified a crowd of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and called for peace.

"We are grateful for the work that the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative does to spread the messages of justice that Dr. King and Senator Kennedy dedicated their lives to," said Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks. "We want to thank Mayor Hogsett and the City of Indianapolis for their support for this capital campaign to raise some much-needed funds for the park."