$2 million makeover coming to Indy's Rev. Charles Williams Park

INDIANAPOLIS — The city park named after the founder of the Circle City Classic football game is getting a facelift. 

Reverend Charles Williams Park is located at 3242 Sutherland Avenue in a near north side neighborhood. 

The park is getting a big makeover, thanks in part to a $750,000 land and water conservation funds grant. 

Contributions from the city of Indianapolis will also helped, with more than $2 million in investment.

Plans call for a new playground, a spray area, a performance space and a trail.

Williams was an ordained minister and civic leader credited with the growth of the Indiana Black Expo. The park was named for him in 2015.

You can view the master plan by clicking here.

