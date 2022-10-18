Indy Parks begins construction at Krannert Park family center

Krannert Park’s family center will soon feature a new pool, outdoor splash pad, water play features, fitness room and indoor track.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Big improvements are coming to Krannert Park on the west side of Indianapolis.

City leaders broke ground on a new facility at Krannert Park on Monday and showcased incoming improvements.

“This fifty-year-old park is a part of the fabric of the far-westside. But over the last several years, it has not been fully usable,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett, noting the ongoing repairs and closures to the park’s two pools. “A big part of Krannert Park’s future will be the joining of the indoor and outdoor pools—creating a year-round opportunity to swim. But for anyone who’s looked at the renderings, they know there’s a lot more in store.”

In addition to the new pool, Krannert Park’s family center will soon feature a new outdoor splash pad, water play features, fitness room, indoor track, and heating and cooling improvements. The center will reopen in Fall 2023.

The $7 million project is being funded through the mayor's Circle City Forward initiative.