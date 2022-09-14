Fishers District expansion includes event center to host Indy Fuel games

The new development will be located east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets, southeast of IKEA.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers made its monetarily largest single-day announcement in city history Wednesday with more than $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments.

Real estate company Thompson Thrift will bring $550 million worth of additional developments in the Fishers District, which will include new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options. The new development will be located east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets, southeast of IKEA.

As part of the new expansion, a new event center will open to host sporting, theatrical and entertainment events for up to 8,500 people. Once it's complete, the Indy Fuel, the professional hockey minor league affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, and Hallett Sports & Entertainment will officially move its headquarters from the Indiana State Fairgrounds to Fishers with the event center serving as the team's primary facility.

Indy Fuel is expected to play its home games in Fishers beginning with the 2024-2025 season.

The expansion project in the Fishers District also includes:

Slate, a multi-family and garden home community with direct access to the Fishers District

The Union, an expansion of the lifestyle, multi-family, and entertainment options at the Fishers District which will include 250 luxury apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 150 hotel rooms, and up to 80,000 square feet of Class A office space in a vertically stacked environment

The Commons, home to the new Fishers event center and additional new-to-market restaurant, retail, and entertainment destinations, as well as additional residential options.

City officials will present the projects to the Fishers City Council Monday, Sept. 19.