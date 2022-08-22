Andretti Global building $200 million motorsports headquarters in Fishers

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in the fall. The facility is expected to be operational by 2025.

FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, plans to build a $200 million "universal motorsports headquarters" in Fishers.

The plan will create 500 jobs by the end of 2026. It will include a 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

The site will serve multiple purposes including the base of operations for the team’s current NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights and IMSA programs.

"Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner," said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport. "I'm happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come."

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in the fall. The facility is expected to be operational by 2025.

It will also be home to the advanced research and development efforts of Andretti Technologies.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors still needs to approve the project, but it is expected to commit $19 million in the form of conditional tax credits. IEDC would also provide up to $125,000 in training grants. The city of Fishers has approved additional incentives, though details on those incentives was not released.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve worked to expand our operations, and I’m proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio," Andretti said. "For us, it’s about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it’s about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans, and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy.”

