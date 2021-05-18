Defending Indy 500 champion team building new headquarters in Zionsville

The new 100,000 square foot building will bring about 100 employees under one roof.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The team that won last year's Indianapolis 500 is building for a long future in central Indiana. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ceremonially broke ground Tuesday afternoon on a new headquarters.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron joined race team owners Bobby Rahal and Mike Lanigan with shovels, turning scoops of dirt for the cameras.

The team currently has facilities for IndyCar and IMSA SportsCar racing in Brownsburg and Columbus, Ohio. The new 100,000 square foot building will bring about 100 employees under one roof.

"This is, I think, a pretty big signal of our belief in motorsport as a whole, IndyCar racing specifically, and IMSA SportsCar racing as well," said 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal. "We plan on expanding, becoming bigger and bigger in the years to come."

The team currently fields two full-time cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for Graham Rahal, Bobby's son, and Takuma Sato, the defending and two-time winner of the Indy 500. The team is also fielding a car for Santino Ferrucci for the Indy 500.

Lanigan said the team hopes to eventually expand to four full-time cars.

Excavation has already begun at the site of the new headquarters, which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.