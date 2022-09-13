Man, dog found dead in truck outside Greenfield PetSmart store

The man and a dog were found dead in a truck outside the PetSmart store on North State Street in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday.

A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.

Officers also found a dog dead inside the truck.

The Hancock County Coroner's Office is working with detectives to determine the cause and manner of the man's death. Police do not believe there was foul play involved, nor is there a threat to the public at this time.

His name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Police have put out a call for witnesses who may have been in the PetSmart parking lot since the weekend and who may have information about the man's death. They are also looking for security video from nearby businesses that may help in the investigation.