Coroner investigating man's death after body found in Whiteland field

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found in a field in Whiteland Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whiteland Police at 317-535-8100 or the Johnson County Coroners Office at 317-738-6031.