Coroner investigating man's death after body found in Whiteland field

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found in a field in Whiteland Tuesday morning.
Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt said the body of an unidentified man was found in a field near the Wishing Well Motel, located at 511 S. U.S. 31, around 8:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Whiteland Police at 317-535-8100 or the Johnson County Coroners Office at 317-738-6031.
