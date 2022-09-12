Connersville PD asking for information on death investigation of 47-year-old man

The man was identified as Joshua Durham, but no other information on his death was released.

CONNERSVILLE, Indiana — The Connersville Police Department is asking for assistance from the public as it investigates the death of a 47-year-old man.

The man, identified as Joshua Durham, was found dead on Saturday.

The Connersville Police Department, Indiana State Police and Fayette County Coroner's Office are in the beginning stages of the investigation.

"We ask for your patience and understanding as we move forward with this investigation, and understand that the timing of released information is only done in the interest of advancing our efforts and investigative team," Chief Randy Bolos said.

Anyone with information on Durham's death should call Detective Josh Tudor at 765-825-2111 ext. 251.

Police said there is no evidence connecting Durham's death to another ongoing death investigation in Connersville that began Aug. 17.

ISP said a deceased man was found at Dale Cemetery, located at 807 N. Gregg Road in Connersville.

He was later identified 53-year-old Thomas Combs, of Connersville. The Fayette County coroner pronounced Combs dead at the scene.