Inmate death at jail in Fayette County under investigation by ISP

CONNERSVILLE, Indiana — Indiana state troopers are investigating the death of a 40-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in a central Indiana jail early Saturday morning.

Correctional staff found Billy Burdge, 40, of Connersville, unresponsive in his bunk at Fayette County Community Corrections.

ISP said the staff members contacted medics who tried to revive Burdge. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by a member of the county coroner's office.

ISP detectives were called to help investigate Burdge's death. According to ISP, Burdge's toxicology and autopsy report are pending.