ISP said the inmate was in a cell with two other inmates.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday, a male inmate was found unresponsive in his holding cell. Jail staff tried helping the inmate until EMS arrived. The coroner pronounced the inmate dead at the jail.

