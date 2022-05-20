Murder suspect mistakenly released from jail Thursday night, taken back into custody Friday

The sheriff's department said 23-year-old Noah Edwards was mistakenly released from jail Thursday night. He was taken back into custody Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a murder suspect was mistakenly released from jail Thursday night.

The sheriff’s department said Noah Edwards was released from the adult detention center after proper procedures were not followed. The sheriff's department said an inmate with a similar name of Nore Edwards was supposed to be released.

Deputies took Edwards back into custody early Friday morning.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal said he fully expects one or more employees to be terminated because of the mistake.

Police arrested Edwards on a preliminary charge of murder for an April 18 shooting in the 2300 block of Werges Avenue.

