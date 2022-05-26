Inmate dies in cell at Jennings County Jail

Police say Sandra Ray was alone in a cell when she was found unresponsive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate at the Jennings County Jail Thursday.

Corrections officers found 35-year-old Sandra Ray of North Vernon unresponsive in her cell at the jail around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The officers provided emergency medical assistance and called for EMS, but medics were not able to revive Ray.

The Jennings County Coroner's Office pronounced Ray deceased at the jail. State police were called in to investigate Ray's death by the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Ray was arrested Tuesday evening on a charge of operating while intoxicated. She was in a cell by herself and was the only person in the cell when she died, according to a state police news release.

An autopsy has been conducted to determine a cause of Ray's death, but the results, as well as the results of toxicology tests, are still pending, police said. Foul play is not suspected.