Man arrested after deadly crash in Tipton County

Police said the crash happened Sunday night on U.S. 31 in Tipton County.
TIPTON, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman died after a crash in Tipton County Sunday. The sheriff's department said 30-year-old Evette Yoder died when a semi hit her car.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on U.S. 31 at Division Road.

Police said the semi, driven by 22-year-old Bruce J. Patterson, was headed north on U.S. 31 when it didn't stop at a red light. Yoder was driving westbound on Division Road when the semi hit her.  

Police arrested Patterson on an initial charge of reckless homicide.

