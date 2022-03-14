Firefighters make 'bone-chilling' discovery in northwestern Indiana lake

Firefighters used the opportunity to remind people to always wear a flotation device when out on the water.

HOBART, Ind. — Everything's going "tibia" OK after a fisherman reeled in a shocking discovery at a northwestern Indiana lake Sunday.

The Hobart Fire Department said someone caught what appeared to be a skeleton on their fishing line but accidentally dropped it back in the water.

Then, firefighters got in the water to recover the bones, which they determined were simply Halloween decorations.

Firefighters used the opportunity to remind people to always wear a flotation device when out on the water — while also noting the decorative skeleton's summer beach body is ready in March!

Hobart is roughly 150 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.