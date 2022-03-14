IMPD investigates deadly hit-and-run incident on east side

Police found the victim on East Washington Street at Shortridge Road Sunday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a man dead on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of East Washington Street and Shortridge Road between Interstate 465 and Shadeland Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Sunday and found a male victim who had apparently been struck.

The vehicle had left the scene.

Authorities have not shared the victim's name.

Detectives interviewed possible witnesses to the crash but have not released any information about the striking vehicle.