Bail Project report: 73% of clients released and did not face additional arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bail Project told 13Investigates it responded to the Marion County Superior Court and addressed three key requests from judges. The group said it submitted a 27-page report on Friday.

The court suspended the group in December and said it would review the relationship later if it could provide additional data.

The group created an online portal for judges, including the names of the 967 people it has helped over the last three years. The Bail Project declined 13Investigates' request to review the portal, citing it wanted to maintain client privacy.

As for re-arrest numbers, the group said 73% of clients were not arrested while out on bond. Of course, that means 27% were. The Bail Project said the majority of their clients who were arrested on new charges faced a misdemeanor or low-level felony.

The group faced lots of scrutiny after some clients committed violent crimes while out on bond. 13News reported on two men — Travis Lang and Marcus Garvin —accused of murder in separate cases, plus a third accused of stabbing IMPD officers. The Bail Project said those cases are outliers and report, "only a fraction of 1%" of clients, arrested while out on bail, faced murder charges.

The court also requested the number of referrals it made for wraparound services like housing or job assistance. However, The Bail Project said it could not provide that information and would work on gathering that data in the "near future."