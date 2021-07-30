Police: Woman found dead, person of interest detained on the east side

A woman was found dead and a person of interest was located and detained on the far east side early Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was found dead early Friday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., IMPD East District officers were called to 7400 E. 21st Street, near Shadeland Avenue, on a report of a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult female. Medics responded and pronounced the woman deceased.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

Authorities say preliminary information gathered led detectives to believe a possible person of interest was still on the scene.

IMPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) responded as a precautionary measure. The person of interest was located and detained without further incident.

The victim's identity has not yet been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.