2 dead after Mooresville police chase ends in crash in Hendricks County

The chase started around State Road 67 and Woodside Drive when Mooresville officers tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation.

MOORESVILLE, Ala. — Two people are dead after a police chase involving the Mooresville Police Department ended in a crash in Hendricks County Sunday night.

The chase started around State Road 67 and Woodside Drive when Mooresville officers tried to stop a driver in an orange Honda Element for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m. The driver stopped at first, but when officers approached the car, the driver made a U-turn and sped away northbound on SR 67.

The driver eventually made it into Hendricks County, and when he got to Enterprise Drive, he ran the red light and crashed with a black Mazda that was also driving into the intersection. Both cars caught fire and officers pulled the drivers from their vehicles.

Medics took both drivers to Eskenazi Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The suspect in the Honda Element has only been identified as a 41-year-old man. Police have not yet released his name. The victim was a 62-year-old woman.

The Mooresville Police Department is still investigating the incident. Anyone with videos, pictures or information about the chase and crash should call the department at 317-831-3434.