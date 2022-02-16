IMPD: Police chase ends in crash on near southeast side; 2 critically injured

IMPD said officers were pursuing a stolen car when the crash happened near East Minnesota Street and South State Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were critically injured after a police chase ended in a crash on the near southeast side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

IMPD officers were called to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Thaddeus Street, near East Minnesota Street, just after midnight on Wednesday. Officers were told that a person stole a vehicle and located that car, leading to a pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a car near the intersection of East Minnesota Street and South State Avenue, a little more than five blocks away from the disturbance call.

Two people in the car that was struck by the suspect's vehicle were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, IMPD said.

Police have not released the suspect's identity at this time.