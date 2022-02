Police said the accident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on North Keystone Avenue Thursday.

An IMPD spokesperson said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Keystone Avenue around 9 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available, but police said a certified crash investigator had been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.