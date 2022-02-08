Pedestrian killed in crash near I-70 exit to Holt Road

IMPD said there were three cars involved in the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is dead after police said he was hit on Holt Road near the Interstate 70 exit ramp.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on the west side of Indianapolis.

Accident investigators are looking into the crash. As they investigated, authorities were forced to close the exit ramp from I-70 westbound to Holt Road.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.

Police have not identified the man who died or released further information detailing the crash.