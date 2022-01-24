Pedestrian killed in northwest Indianapolis crash

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

The crash occurred near West 38th Street and Moller Road around 6:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls from witnesses.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck the man stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.