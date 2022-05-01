Pedestrian killed in northeast Indianapolis crash

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near East 75th Street and Shadeland Station Way, which is located between Shadeland Avenue and Hague Road.

IMPD officers were called to the area at around 7 p.m. on a report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

By 8:45 p.m., IMPD officers and accident investigators were still on the scene investigating the crash.

Investigators have not confirmed the name or age of the pedestrian who died.

They also have not released any further information about the circumstances that led to the crash.