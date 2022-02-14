Police: 2 dead after 3 vehicle crash in Jennings County

Halle Elliott, 19, and Skyler Short, 20, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in western Jennings County on Friday.

Halle Elliott, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze with Skyler Short, 20, of Hanover, as her passenger.

They were traveling east on U.S. 50 between Seymour and North Vernon just before 8 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, Elliot's car crossed the centerline into the path of a semi-truck traveling westbound.

Crash investigators said Elliot's vehicle hit the back of the semi-truck's trailer which caused her car to turn sideways and into the path of a Ford Edge that was also traveling westbound.

The Ford Edge hit the passenger side of Elliot's car, which overturned and ended up on the side of the road.

Elliott and Short both died in the crash. Indiana State Police said the other two drivers were not injured.

The highway remained closed for about four hours while ISP's crash reconstruction team investigated and crews cleaned up the wreck.