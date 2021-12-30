2 injured during Lawrence police chase

Police said the chase ended in the 2400 block of Shadeland Avenue, near East 21st Street, when the car running from officers crashed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash on the east side of Indianapolis during a police chase Thursday afternoon.

Lawrence police said the chase ended shortly before 2 p.m. near the 2400 block of Shadeland Avenue with one person being ejected and another person trapped in the fleeing car.

Medics transported one person to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the fleeing car went to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said why they were attempting to stop the car.