2 injured during Lawrence police chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash on the east side of Indianapolis during a police chase Thursday afternoon.
Lawrence police said the chase ended shortly before 2 p.m. near the 2400 block of Shadeland Avenue with one person being ejected and another person trapped in the fleeing car.
Medics transported one person to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the fleeing car went to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not said why they were attempting to stop the car.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD officer, local nurse lose home in fire
- State reports less than 10% of ICU beds available
- Holcomb, health officials give update as state battles surge in COVID-19
- Mission to resettle Afghan evacuees nearly complete
- Chicago teacher spends 4 hours in bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight
- Minnesota teen receives worldwide recognition for saving life at McDonald's drive-thru
- Survey lists states most moved to, from in 2021
- Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, uncertain for Sunday's game vs. Raiders