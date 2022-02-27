x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person trapped in trench at Shelby County construction site, firefighters say

First responders are at a construction site in the 1200 block of McGregor Road where a person has fallen in a trench.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com
Stock photo of a fire truck.

SHELBY COUNTY, Indiana — First responders are working to rescue a person who fell into a hole at a construction site in Shelby County on Sunday.

Firefighters from Shelbyville, Indianapolis and Moral Township were working on a trench rescue around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of McGregor Road.

According to the Shelbyville Fire Department, crews were working to build warehouses at a job site in the area when, at around 3:13 p.m., firefighters were called to rescue someone trapped in a trench. 

Shelbyville medics have also been called to the area to help. 

It's unclear what condition the person is in. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

In Other News

Hundreds gather in downtown Indy in support of Ukraine