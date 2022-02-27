Person trapped in trench at Shelby County construction site, firefighters say

SHELBY COUNTY, Indiana — First responders are working to rescue a person who fell into a hole at a construction site in Shelby County on Sunday.
Firefighters from Shelbyville, Indianapolis and Moral Township were working on a trench rescue around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of McGregor Road.
According to the Shelbyville Fire Department, crews were working to build warehouses at a job site in the area when, at around 3:13 p.m., firefighters were called to rescue someone trapped in a trench.
Shelbyville medics have also been called to the area to help.
It's unclear what condition the person is in.
