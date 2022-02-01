Vaccine, testing clinics closing, cutting back in preparation for winter storm

Health departments in central Indiana are limiting appointments and preparing to shut down during a winter storm forecast for later in the week.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — On Monday at Hamilton County’s vaccine clinic, many Hoosiers came early to get their shot before the winter mess hits the state later this week.

To prepare, the county’s health department reached out to the Indiana Department of Health and shut off registration for Thursday at its vaccine and testing sites to hopefully limit the number of Hoosiers coming out.

“We figured that was the prudent thing to do, since that was going to be the brunt of the impact,” said Christian Walker, the health department’s emergency preparedness coordinator.

Walker said depending on the storm system, the county might even close as early as Wednesday if needed and cancel appointments altogether.

“If we do cancel folks, they will get notifications. I think that’s the most important thing,” Walker said. “If you don’t feel it’s safe to come out, we are more than happy to see you stay home and stay safe.”

If you want to play it safe, Walker said you can reschedule or cancel your appointment now.

“That helps us get some clarity as well, and helps us direct our operations to help safeguard,” he said. “There is no risk to waiting a couple of extra days on your vaccinations. Theoretically, if you are coming to get tested and you are symptomatic, we are just helping you quarantine a little bit longer.”

Other health departments like Boone County already made the call. On Facebook, the county said it is closing both its testing and vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming winter storm.

The Fishers Health Department said it’s on standby and is coordinating with the city’s public works department.

“Right now, we are at a wait and see, but we have already made our contingency plans if we need to shut down,” said Monica Heltz, director of the Fishers Health Department.

If the city does need to close, Heltz said those with appointments will be notified through text or email. If the city stays open, the plan includes clearing and salting needed parking lots at the testing and vaccine clinics.

“A lot of contingency plans, just in case. With the weather being so variable in Indiana, we are not sure if this is going to happen yet, but we are definitely on the alert and prepared to pivot as we have been doing this entire pandemic,” she said.

If you do need to reschedule or cancel, many health departments say it is a lot easier to find an appointment now compared to earlier this month because testing and vaccine demand has declined.

Madison and Marion counties also say they don’t have any plans to close.