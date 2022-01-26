x
Person killed in single-car Shelby County crash

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday in a field north of West Bassett Road in Shelbyville.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind — The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a car crashed in a field north of downtown Shelbyville early Wednesday morning, killing the driver.

Police responded to the field north of West Bassett Road, near Interstate 74, shortly before 4 a.m. 

The sheriff's department said evidence showed a 2019 Cadillac was driving north through a field when it struck a ditch, rolling several times and ejecting the driver.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity had not been confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

