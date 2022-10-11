$3.5 million going into downtown Indy for public safety, cleanliness and outreach

Downtown Indianapolis will play host to more than 600 conventions and major events over the next 18 months.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is going to invest $3.5 million in downtown public safety, cleanliness and outreach.

City leaders said the plan is being paid for from the $420 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"That includes overtime for additional off duty IMPD bike patrol. It includes adding incentives for the b.link security camera program. It includes a new Indy DPW cleaning crew focused specifically on downtown as well as new trash containers to reduce litter," Hogsett said.

Currently, IMPD has 128 downtown camera views, which includes the b.link program and 22 license plate readers.

"Downtown Indianapolis is both the keeper of this city's history and the driver of its future," said City-County Council President Vop Osili. "These investments in the health, safety, and beauty of downtown will ensure we step into that future with our best foot forward."

Beginning in 2023, the Office of Public Health and Safety will be piloting a clinician-led response team downtown. The team will operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

The Department of Public Works will have a dedicated downtown crew to handle regular maintenance of alleys, sidewalk power washing, and targeting of other problem areas.

Downtown Indy, Inc. will work with service providers to hire social workers and housing navigators focused on people experiencing homelessness in the downtown area.