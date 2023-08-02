Know the law: When you need to stop for school buses in Indiana

Police are cracking down on stop-arm violations and other reckless driving near schools and school buses.

INDIANAPOLIS — School is back in session and police are keeping an eye on drivers to make sure students get to class safely.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrols this month, aiming to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other reckless actions by drivers near school buses and school zones.

Drivers are required by law to stop when a school bus stops to pick up or drop off children with its flashing red lights and stop arm activated. This goes for drivers in both directions of a road when a bus stops, unless the bus is stopped on a highway with a barrier or unpaved median. In that case, only the traffic traveling in the same direction as the bus is required to stop.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle explained the law in a recent video on social media:

Police said it's not just a matter of drivers knowing the law, but being aware of their surroundings when school buses are on the road.

“Our two biggest concerns this time of year are drivers not paying attention to the road and speeding,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush. “Most of the stop-arm violations we encounter stem from those actions. Help us keep kids safe by slowing down, putting away the distractions and stopping for buses.”

The sheriff's office said in just one day this past April, school bus drivers participating in an observational survey noticed more than 2,000 stop-arm violations committed by drivers. The survey was conducted by more than 6,600 drivers in 195 Indiana school districts.

"Law enforcement cannot be everywhere, so it is up to drivers to do the right thing and exercise caution around school buses. Students' lives depend on it," said Devon McDonald, executive director of the ICJI.

In Hamilton County, officers will focus on morning and afternoon hours, aiming to raise awareness of the importance of driving safely around school buses. The sheriff's office said the overtime patrols are funded by grants to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drivers can face heavy fines and even jail time for disregarding a school bus stop arm. Violators can be fined $10,000 and have their license suspended for up to 90 days for their first offense and up to a year for a second offense.