IPS looks to fill over 100 teaching positions as school year begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools students head back to school Monday.

This as the school district unveiled a report Thursday on where it stands with teaching and support staff positions that need to be filled.

District officials say staffing turnovers and hiring are constant with people coming and going all year round. When it comes to open vacancies, they say the numbers are about the same as they were last year.

The district has 152 teacher openings going into the 2023-2024 school year. That number was revealed Thursday to the IPS board in a report from the district on staffing.

District leaders say those positions will be filled by substitutes until the district makes more permanent hires.

The vacancies are mostly at the high school level in special education, math and science. That's compared to 1,300 teaching positions that are filled.

"Our principals are fully aware of where those gaps are and they have been making plans along the way, whether that is combining classrooms or having a different adult substitute, for example, to be present to be sure we can cover those classroom vacancies," said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson.

When it comes to school support positions, the district has 204 openings. Just over 900 positions have someone in them.

Some of the vacancies were filled by staff already employed by IPS after the district's "Rebuilding Stronger" plan led to shifts in staffing with the closure of six district schools.

Three hundred employees were impacted by those closures. None of them were laid off.

The district calls that a first.

"We were able to guarantee 100% impacted RBS staff a role in the district for the '23-'24 school year. We stayed committed to that. We held true to that," Sandy Bombick, IPS director of employment opportunities told the school board.

The plan and those closures are part of the way IPS is addressing declining enrollment numbers.