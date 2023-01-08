Louisville police officers turn out for fallen officer's son's first day of school

The son of Ofc. Zach Cottongim, who died in 2021, started kindergarten Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police officers in Louisville made sure one boy had an extra special first day of school.

Officers from Louisville Metro Police's First Division lined the entrance to a local elementary school to greet Riley Cottongim on his first day of kindergarten.

Riley's father is LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim, who was killed in the line of duty in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisville in December 2021.

The department shared photos of Riley's first day of school on Facebook.

“Riley has a great support system in place, and we hope he has a great day today,” LMPD said on the Facebook post.

