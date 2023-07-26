Perry Township welcomes students for first day of school

Along with the new school year, the south side school district has a new superintendent and technology to improve safety and security.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marked the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for students and staff at Perry Township Schools.

As the township welcomes the start of a new year, it also welcomes a new superintendent.

Dr. Patrick Spray joins Perry Township after serving as superintendent at Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation.

"I spent 10 great years in Clark-Pleasant Community Schools," Spray said. "I'm really excited about starting here in Perry Township."

At Perry Meridian High School, senior Jojo Brewer was the first student at school on Wednesday.

The shooting guard for the Falcons was the first player to hit the school's brand-new basketball court.

"I wanted to be the first person to come on and get some shots on it," Brewer said. "Beat my friends to it."

Brewer shared a simple message with his fellow classmates to kick off the new year.

"Enjoy high school," Brewer said. "It's a great experience."

Also at Perry Meridian, Principal Kert Boedicker said 2023 marks a major milestone for the school's football program.

"Fifty years of football at Perry Meridian High School," Boedicker said. "That's a lot of time."

The school is planning a 50th reunion of the very first Perry Meridian High School football team during the first home game of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18.

"Those are those milestone markers that you have to celebrate. We've very excited about welcoming that team back," Boedicker said.

This year, Perry Township plans to launch new technology to improve safety and security in schools.

At both Perry Meridian and Southport high schools, the township plans to install weapon detection systems this fall.