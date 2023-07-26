Central Indiana back-to-school dates

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer breaks are already coming to a close for students and teachers in the Indianapolis area.
Here's a list of central Indiana schools and when they return:
(Find your school quicker by holding the "Ctrl" and "f" key at the same time, then type your school's district name in)
Wednesday, July 26
- Beech Grove Schools
- Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
- Perry Township Schools
- Wayne Township Schools
Thursday, July 27
- Avon Community Schools
- Warren Township Schools
Monday, July 31
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- MSD Decatur Township Schools
- Noblesville Schools
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- Franklin Township Schools
- Greenwood Schools
- Southern Hancock Schools
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- Anderson Community Schools
- Brownsburg Community Schools
- Franklin Community Schools
- Greenfield Central Schools
- Kokomo School Corporation
- Monroe County Community Schools
Thursday, Aug. 3
- Bartholomew Consolidated Schools
- Center Grove Community Schools
- Indian Creek Schools (Nineveh, Hensley, Jackson United School Corporation)
- Lawrence Township Schools
- Lebanon Community School Corporation
- Mooresville Schools
- Pike Township Schools
- Washington Township Schools
Friday, Aug. 4
- Mt. Vernon Community Schools
Monday, Aug. 7
- Carmel Clay Schools
Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Bishop Chatard High School
- Daleville Community
- International School of Indiana
- Muncie Community Schools
Wednesday, Aug. 9
- Brebeuf Jesuit School
- Danville Community School Corporation
- Guerin Catholic School
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Roncalli Schools
- West Lafayette Community School Corporation
Thursday, Aug. 10
- Cathedral High School
- Lafayette School Corporation
- Metropolitan Scholl District of Martinsville
Monday, Aug. 14
- Zionsville Community Schools
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- The Orchard School
- Park Tudor School
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- St. Luke Catholic School
Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Highlands Latin School (Upper School)
This story will be updated as more back-to-school start dates become available.