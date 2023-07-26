x
Education

Central Indiana back-to-school dates

Schools in the Indianapolis area have already started to return. Here's your complete guide for those dates.

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer breaks are already coming to a close for students and teachers in the Indianapolis area.

Here's a list of central Indiana schools and when they return: 

(Find your school quicker by holding the "Ctrl" and "f" key at the same time, then type your school's district name in)

Wednesday, July 26

  • Beech Grove Schools
  • Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
  • Perry Township Schools
  • Wayne Township Schools

Thursday, July 27

  • Avon Community Schools
  • Warren Township Schools

Monday, July 31

  • Indianapolis Public Schools
  • MSD Decatur Township Schools
  • Noblesville Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 1

  • Franklin Township Schools
  • Greenwood Schools
  • Southern Hancock Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 2

  • Anderson Community Schools
  • Brownsburg Community Schools
  • Franklin Community Schools
  • Greenfield Central Schools
  • Kokomo School Corporation
  • Monroe County Community Schools

Thursday, Aug. 3

  • Bartholomew Consolidated Schools
  • Center Grove Community Schools
  • Indian Creek Schools (Nineveh, Hensley, Jackson United School Corporation)
  • Lawrence Township Schools
  • Lebanon Community School Corporation
  • Mooresville Schools
  • Pike Township Schools
  • Washington Township Schools

Friday, Aug. 4

  • Mt. Vernon Community Schools

Monday, Aug. 7

  • Carmel Clay Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 8

  • Bishop Chatard High School
  • Daleville Community
  • International School of Indiana
  • Muncie Community Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 9

  • Brebeuf Jesuit School
  • Danville Community School Corporation
  • Guerin Catholic School
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools
  • Roncalli Schools
  • West Lafayette Community School Corporation

Thursday, Aug. 10

  • Cathedral High School
  • Lafayette School Corporation
  • Metropolitan Scholl District of Martinsville

Monday, Aug. 14

  • Zionsville Community Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 15

  • The Orchard School
  • Park Tudor School

Wednesday, Aug. 16

  • St. Luke Catholic School

Tuesday, Sept. 5

  • Highlands Latin School (Upper School)

This story will be updated as more back-to-school start dates become available.

