Central Indiana back-to-school dates

Schools in the Indianapolis area have already started to return. Here's your complete guide for those dates.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer breaks are already coming to a close for students and teachers in the Indianapolis area.

Here's a list of central Indiana schools and when they return:

(Find your school quicker by holding the "Ctrl" and "f" key at the same time, then type your school's district name in)

Wednesday, July 26

Beech Grove Schools

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools

Perry Township Schools

Wayne Township Schools

Thursday, July 27

Avon Community Schools

Warren Township Schools

Monday, July 31

Indianapolis Public Schools

MSD Decatur Township Schools

Noblesville Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Franklin Township Schools

Greenwood Schools

Southern Hancock Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Anderson Community Schools

Brownsburg Community Schools

Franklin Community Schools

Greenfield Central Schools

Kokomo School Corporation

Monroe County Community Schools

Thursday, Aug. 3

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools

Center Grove Community Schools

Indian Creek Schools (Nineveh, Hensley, Jackson United School Corporation)

Lawrence Township Schools

Lebanon Community School Corporation

Mooresville Schools

Pike Township Schools

Washington Township Schools

Friday, Aug. 4

Mt. Vernon Community Schools

Monday, Aug. 7

Carmel Clay Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Bishop Chatard High School

Daleville Community

International School of Indiana

Muncie Community Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Brebeuf Jesuit School

Danville Community School Corporation

Guerin Catholic School

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Roncalli Schools

West Lafayette Community School Corporation

Thursday, Aug. 10

Cathedral High School

Lafayette School Corporation

Metropolitan Scholl District of Martinsville

Monday, Aug. 14

Zionsville Community Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 15

The Orchard School

Park Tudor School

Wednesday, Aug. 16

St. Luke Catholic School

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Highlands Latin School (Upper School)