Conservation officers rescue husband, wife from water in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind — A husband and wife were pulled from the water in Lake Michigan Sunday.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating after they were called to Washington Park Beach around 6:45 p.m. for two swimmers in deep water who went below the surface. Officers were told the swimmers were struggling against the current.

When officers got there, they got 21-year-old Jose Lopez, of Chicago, out of the water. He was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in stable condition. About 10 minutes later, Michigan City Fire Department divers pulled 19-year-old Blanca Calva, Lopez's wife, out of the water. She was also taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in critical condition.