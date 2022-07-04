Conservation officers rescue husband, wife from water in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind — A husband and wife were pulled from the water in Lake Michigan Sunday.
Indiana conservation officers are investigating after they were called to Washington Park Beach around 6:45 p.m. for two swimmers in deep water who went below the surface. Officers were told the swimmers were struggling against the current.
When officers got there, they got 21-year-old Jose Lopez, of Chicago, out of the water. He was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in stable condition. About 10 minutes later, Michigan City Fire Department divers pulled 19-year-old Blanca Calva, Lopez's wife, out of the water. She was also taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in critical condition.
The Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County EMS, and the United States Coast Guard also assisted in the rescue.