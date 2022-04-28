Body located of Indianapolis man missing in Lake Michigan since February

Bryce Dunfee's body was recovered at West Beach in Porter County.

INDIANAPOLIS — The body of a 22-year-old Indianapolis man, who went missing in Lake Michigan in February, has been located.

Bryce Dunfee's body was recovered at West Beach in Porter County. That area is about a half-mile from where he went missing on Feb. 21.

NOTE: The above video is from a February report when Dunfee fell through the ice.

The DNR said five people, including Dunfee, were walking on shelf ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. The group retreated to the shore, and Dunfee fell into the water. The group tried but couldn't reach him because of the large waves and unstable ice.

Just one day prior, Indiana DNR had posted photos of the ice shelf, calling it an "awesome site" but one that should be looked at with your eyes and not your feet. Shelf ice is extremely dangerous in that it is full of air pockets and weak spots. If you step in the wrong spot, you're at risk of falling in.