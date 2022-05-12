3-year-old Michigan City girl dies after being pulled from lake

The girl, whose name was not released, was found hours after she was reported missing Thursday morning.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The search for a 3-year-old northern Indiana girl came to a tragic end Thursday.

Michigan City police received a report about the missing girl, who was last seen wearing only a t-shirt and a diaper, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police did not give the girl's name, but said she had autism and was nonverbal.

Thursday afternoon, officers found the girl along the shore of Clare Lake in Michigan City and pulled her from the water.

Police said first responders began performing life-saving measures until the child was taken to the hospital. According to WNDU, medical professionals worked for hours to revive the girl, but she died from her injuries.