Florida man drowns in Lake Michigan while rescuing girl

Thomas Kenning, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was visiting with family when he saw a girl struggling in the lake. He saved her before going under the water himself.

PORTER, Indiana — Lifeguards at Lake Michigan recovered the body of a Florida man Monday after he saved a girl's life.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. CT at Porter Beach. Conservation officers responded after getting a call of two people struggling in the water.

Thomas Kenning, 38, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was visiting with family when he saw the girl in distress in the lake. He helped her to safety before going under the water himself and not resurfacing.

Lifeguards from Indiana Dunes National Park arrived to assist and pulled Kenning from the water. Porter beach does not have lifeguards on site and is "swim at your own risk."

Kenning was transported to Northwest Health Hospital, where he died. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.