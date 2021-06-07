Holcomb appoints new secretary of commerce

Bradley Chambers has led Buckingham Companies since it was founded in 1984.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will soon have a new secretary of commerce after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the person stepping into the role Monday.

Buckingham Companies President and CEO Bradley B. Chambers will start his new position July 6. Chambers has led the real estate investment company since it was founded in 1984.

The group specializes in multi-family residences and mixed use properties. Some of its biggest projects include CityWay in downtown Indianapolis, the Foundry near the University of Notre Dame, and the Cole in downtown Columbus.

"There is no one more qualified to lead our economic development efforts than someone who's been a leader in the business for 35 years," Holcomb said in a press release. "Not only has Brad created, grown and expanded his business from the ground up, he's been focused on how his work contributes to making Indiana the best place to invest, work, and live for his entire career.

"I'm honored to serve the state of Indiana and give back to a home that has given so much to me over the years," Chambers said. "I'm very excited for the opportunity to strengthen statewide entrepreneurship and help drive Indiana's overall business climate to the next level. I'm nothing short of impressed with Governor Holcomb's leadership and ideas for the state and look forward to being part of the team."

Chambers is active in the community and has previously served on boards for Downtown Indy, Inc., Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art. He also serves as chair of the Indiana State Fair Commission and will continue in that role through this year's state fair.

While working as the secretary of commerce, Chambers will reduce his day-to-day roles with Buckingham Companies. Furthermore, the property group won't be eligible for various tax incentives during his tenure. He will enter a two-year contract with the state.